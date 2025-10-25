Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 13.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

