Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vista Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VIST opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%.The company had revenue of $706.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.68 million. Analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,949,000 after acquiring an additional 171,718 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after buying an additional 568,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 2,843.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,111,341 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 141,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after buying an additional 199,221 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.