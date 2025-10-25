Wall Street Zen Downgrades UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) to Hold

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UP Fintech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

UP Fintech Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

