Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to “Strong-Buy”

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on KALU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

