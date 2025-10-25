Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to “Strong-Buy”

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $67.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,811.36. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $227,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 70,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,747.49. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,728 shares of company stock worth $9,625,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

