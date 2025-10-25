Wall Street Zen Upgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to “Buy”

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PSMT stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $67,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,905.36. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $1,078,987.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,210.84. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 560.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

