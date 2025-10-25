Wall Street Zen Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Hold”

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE PSA opened at $302.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $355.87. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.41 and its 200 day moving average is $292.61.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $1,153,971,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $271,196,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 498.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,970,000 after buying an additional 481,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,670,000 after buying an additional 475,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,297,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

