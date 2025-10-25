Wall Street Zen Upgrades Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to “Hold”

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Schrodinger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Schrodinger Trading Up 2.6%

SDGR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Schrodinger has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%.The firm had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Schrodinger’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrodinger will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $29,392.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,774.18. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

