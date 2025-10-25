Wall Street Zen Upgrades SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Hold

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get SLM alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SLM from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLM from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLM from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Report on SLM

SLM Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of SLM opened at $27.62 on Friday. SLM has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. SLM had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 21.76%.The company had revenue of ($3.44) million during the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. This trade represents a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $4,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in SLM by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 61,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.