Waycross Investment Management Co Purchases 398 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Waycross Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

