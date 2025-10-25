Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PulteGroup Earnings

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $120.60 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

