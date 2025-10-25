Wedbush Predicts General Motors’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $69.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of General Motors by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 24,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,335,424 shares of company stock worth $139,694,083 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

