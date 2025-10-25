Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Buy (B-) Rating for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUK. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Duke Energy stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

