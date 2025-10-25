Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C-) Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $342.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.89.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $342.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.39. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,419,000 after buying an additional 704,790 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after buying an additional 1,152,440 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,498,000 after buying an additional 324,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,148,379,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

