Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C)” Rating for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

ELME has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELME

Elme Communities Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.01. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Elme Communities by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,459,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $16,613,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Elme Communities by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 492,558 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Elme Communities by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 265,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.