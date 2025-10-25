Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C)” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get ENI alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,779,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 500,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,784 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 702,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.