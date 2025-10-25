Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D+) Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.