Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D)” Rating for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $415.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,634.08. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,622 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,768,334.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 457,314 shares in the company, valued at $41,213,137.68. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

