Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Buy (B+)” Rating for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211,707 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

