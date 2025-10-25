Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

EIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Employers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. Employers has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Employers's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth $9,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Employers by 93.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 264,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter worth $3,859,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Employers by 7.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,067,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,082,000 after acquiring an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Employers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 355,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

