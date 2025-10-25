Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENIC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

