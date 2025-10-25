Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D) Rating for Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ECVT. Wall Street Zen lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of ECVT opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 1,769.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 60.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

