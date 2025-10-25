Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (D+)” Rating for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.00.
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Stock Performance
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $543.69 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Company Profile
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
