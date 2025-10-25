What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for OTCMKTS:PBAM Q4 Earnings?

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.16). Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.04%.The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PBAM. Zacks Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBAM

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 0.4%

PBAM stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $332.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Private Bancorp of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.