What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for CWBC FY2025 Earnings?

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community West Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.49%.The firm had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million.

CWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Community West Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Community West Bancshares from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Community West Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $409.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.