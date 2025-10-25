What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Netflix FY2025 Earnings?

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $25.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Thursday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $747.77 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,185.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,394,583,000 after purchasing an additional 381,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after buying an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,645,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

