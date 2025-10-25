What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Booking FY2025 Earnings?

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $223.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $222.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5,900.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Booking from $5,660.00 to $5,590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,010.41.

Booking stock opened at $5,146.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,432.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,360.44. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

