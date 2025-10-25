William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for Netflix Earnings

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $747.77 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,185.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.