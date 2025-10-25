William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LII Earnings

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $23.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $23.46. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $22.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $495.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.64 and a 200 day moving average of $567.22. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $485.47 and a twelve month high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

