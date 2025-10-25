William Blair Weighs in on Equifax’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Equifax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.77 EPS.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS.
Equifax Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE:EFX opened at $234.05 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $250.96.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 82.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
Featured Stories
