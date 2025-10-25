Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $98.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $98,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.