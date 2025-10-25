Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,363,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,719.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,141,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,281,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE CVE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

