Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,001 Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insmed by 62.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Insmed Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total value of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,657 shares of company stock worth $21,442,198. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.