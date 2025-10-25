Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ambev by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Ambev by 32.9% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABEV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.35.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 660.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

