Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 134.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,224,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 832,838 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 430,251 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

