Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 165.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Further Reading

