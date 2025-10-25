Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 34,809 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,809 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in America Movil by 279.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 764,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 246,357 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America Movil during the first quarter worth $3,283,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in America Movil by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,287,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 228,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on America Movil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $22.88.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

