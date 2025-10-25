Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exelon

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

