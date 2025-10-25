Zacks Research Comments on Macerich’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -38.86%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

