Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for NCLH Q4 Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS.
Read Our Latest Report on NCLH
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.