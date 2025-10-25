Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for NCLH Q4 Earnings

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

