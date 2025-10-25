Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of ESS FY2025 Earnings

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $15.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.92. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

ESS stock opened at $264.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after buying an additional 2,976,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,606,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,442,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,056,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,522,000 after acquiring an additional 344,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

