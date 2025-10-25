Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AWI Earnings

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 39.80%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.25.

AWI opened at $203.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

