Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of BIIB opened at $149.89 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

