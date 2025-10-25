Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for Freeport-McMoRan

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

