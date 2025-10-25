Zacks Research Weighs in on AbbVie’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.18 EPS.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $251.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $228.06 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
