Zacks Research Weighs in on Cirrus Logic Q2 Earnings

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.01 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.09. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $132.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,120. This trade represents a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,187 shares of company stock worth $3,918,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

