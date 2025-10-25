Zacks Small Cap Reduces Earnings Estimates for Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Beneficient in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($12.62) million during the quarter.
Beneficient Trading Down 12.9%
BENF stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
