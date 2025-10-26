116,087 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

