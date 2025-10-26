12,265 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Playtika by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Playtika by 280.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Playtika by 15,890.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

PLTK opened at $3.67 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. Playtika’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

