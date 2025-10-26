12,482 Shares in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,262,000 after buying an additional 2,882,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,455,000 after buying an additional 721,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,598,000 after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,968,000 after buying an additional 605,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,551,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

